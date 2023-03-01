By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council has requested quarterly reports on the town’s expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio provided the latest update at the council’s meeting on Monday.

The town received a total of $8,083,935 of the federal COVID relief funds, of which $5,429,743 has been expended or committed to date. All funds must be spent or committed by the end of 2024.

A total of $1,018,602 was used to supplement the town budget in fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Maio broke down those expenditures as follows:

FY 2022

Town Hall $20,352

Police $18,750

Schools $400,000

FY 2023

Town Hall $21,500

Health Budget $145,000

Schools $363,000

FY2024

Health $50,000

Another $534,141 has been expended on other items, including $48,121 on school and first-responder overtime. Another $59,752 was spent on contact tracing. The sum of $112,576 was used to purchase Covid test kits. A total of $326,269 was used for clinics, elections and Town Meeting-related expenses.

Also listed was $107,871 for Fire Department overtime and $100,000 for the Fit Court at Moulton Park.

Maio also reviewed the list of ARPA expenditures approved by the Town Council last November. He noted that many of these are outdoor projects, so the funds have not actually been spent yet but will start showing up as expenditures as the weather gets warmer.

The Town Council in November approved $400,000 for an Energy Assistance Fund, of which only $9,500 has been distributed to date. Maio noted that disbursement of these funds was contingent on the applicant qualifying for the Massachusetts home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). He said that due to staffing shortages at the office administering that state program, there have been delays in getting people qualified. He said that the town went ahead and provided assistance in some urgent cases.

Another $800,000 has been committed for Lake Quannapowitt cleanup and for the design and construction of a restroom facility at Veterans Field. That project is expected to move ahead this coming summer.

Work on pathways around Lake Quannapowitt using $100,000 of ARPA funds is also expected to take place in the summer of 2023.

One million dollars will be spent to make the portion of the Rail Trail between the Galvin Middle School and Water Street useable by the public this summer.

Another $150,000 will be used for tree replacement this year.

A townwide sidewalk expansion plan will use $1,100,000 in ARPA funds this summer to upgrade and construct sidewalks along Lowell Street, Elm Street, Parker Road, Montrose Avenue, Water Street and Farm Street.

At total of $136,750 in town ARPA funds was given to WCAT toward their efforts on behalf of the town during the pandemic.

Maio said that arrangements are being finalized for the purchase of a $55,000 water truck for town events. Another $75,000 will be spent upgrading rooms at Town Hall for hybrid meetings. A $25,000 handicapped accessible swing will be purchased in the spring for one of the local playgrounds. The town used $10,000 for a professional appraisal of the condition of the Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument on Veterans Memorial Common. Another $25,000 is being used to conduct title searches and clean up records on town-owned parcels of land.

Maio said that this will leave a balance of $2,654,192.

There was little discussion of the ARPA spending by Town Council members, although Council chair Mehreen Butt called Maio’s report “super helpful.”