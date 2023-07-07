By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— Sharon Daly is the new member of the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Commission. She was appointed last week to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Commissioner Philip Courcy, who is moving out of town.

Sharon Daly is a Principal Program Manager on the Infrastructure Investments team at National Grid, driving the development of clean energy infrastructure in Massachusetts and New York, according to her LinkedIn page.

Previous to that, Daly served as an economist at the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, evaluating utility proposals and providing technical and analytical support to the Commission to aid the implementation of the Commonwealth’s energy policy objectives.

Her prior experience includes working as an ESG analyst at MSCI, covering the clean tech and energy sectors for sustainable investors, and as a management consultant for Arthur D. Little’s Technology Innovation Management practice.

Daly’s appointment came at a joint meeting of the Town Council and the remaining four members of the WMGLD Commission: Jack Warchol, Jennifer Kallay, Thomas Boettcher and Elton Prifti. It was noted that nine individuals had submitted applications and resumes for the position, but the names of the other eight candidates were not shared at the meeting.

Town Council Chairman Jonathan Chiles asked the light commissioners if they had a recommendation for the position. Commission Chairman Jack Warchol said that Daly was their choice.

Without calling for discussion, Chines went directly to a roll call vote. When his name was called, Councilor Edward Dombroski asked to hear the reasons why Daly was the preferred candidate. At that point, Warchol summarized her background and qualifications.

The vote to appoint Daly was unanimous.

—

The Town Council heard from Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio about a proposed “Public Asset Naming Policy.” While a copy of the proposed policy was shared with Town Councilors in their meeting packets, few details were shared at the public meeting. The policy will apparently apply to such things as buildings, parks and parcels of land and will prioritize names carrying geographical, historical and cultural significance to the town. No vote was taken, but Maio asked councilors to consider the policy and provide feedback either directly to him or at upcoming meetings.

—

The Town Council appointed a “working group” to look at funding issues related to Wakefield Community Access Television with revenues diminishing as more and more people cut the cable TV cord. The working group will include Michael McLane from the Town Council; Bill Reading from the Cable Advisory Committee; Brian McCoubrey, Paul Norman and David Watts from WCAT; Amy Forsyth from the Finance Committee; Town Administrator Maio and Town Accountant Kevin Gill; and a representative from the schools to be named.

—

The Town Council approved gifts from various donors to the Council on Aging totaling $320.