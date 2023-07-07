Retired Tewksbury Teacher

WAKEFIELD — Pamela A. (Preston) Lussier, age 76, of Tewksbury, passed away July 5. Beloved wife of Paul J. Lussier.

Calling hours are Monday, July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. William’s Church, 1351 Main St., Rte, 38, Tewksbury. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, 90 River Rd., Tewksbury. Flowers are welcome or as an alternative, donations can be made in her memory to the MSPCA At Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA; Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854; or to Autism Speaks, P.O. Box 37148, Boone, IA 50037. For obituary, see www.farmeranddee.com.