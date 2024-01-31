THE DANVERS-Lynnfield co-op gymnastics team continued their terrific season with a 146.05-140.6 win over Marblehead on Sunday. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — On Sunday evening, the Danvers-Lynnfield co-op gymnastics team edged guest Marblehead, 146.05-140.6, at Yellow Jackets in Peabody.

With that win, the Falcons improved to 5-1 on the year as they are in second place behind undefeated Masconomet in the NEC-CAL.

The Chieftains are the only team to beat the Falcons this winter.

“We improved a lot this meet,” said Falcons head coach Jen Habeeb. “This is our highest score of the season so far, so we are happy with the results. The goal is to keep improving each meet and break that season high at our next meet.”

Kaylee Wescott led the team by coming in second in the all-around with a score of 38.35. She was first in three events as she had a 9.9 in the vault, a 9.6 on the bars and a 9.35 on the balance beam.

On the beam and on the bars she tied for first.

The freshman also tied for second with Camryn Donovan on the floor exercise with a score of 9.5.

Donovan was third in the all-around with a score of 37.3. Along with her floor exercise score, the junior from Lynnfield was second on the bars (9.55) and tied for second on the beam (9.25)

Freshman Sophia Catinazzo, of Lynnfield, tied for second in the vault (9.2) and was third on the beam (8.45).

Anna Gorman, another ninth-grader from Lynnfield, placed third on the bars with an 8.8.

On Feb. 10, the Falcons will compete in the NEC-CAL Meet at the Beverly YMCA. The next day, they will have their final regular-season meet as they take on Essex Tech at Yellow Jackets.