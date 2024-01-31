THE PLNR girls’ hockey team beat Beverly-Danvers on Saturday for their ninth consecutive victory, improving to 11-1 on the season. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — Last Saturday afternoon, the Lynnfield-North Reading-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team beat guest Beverly-Danvers, 5-2, at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody.

It was the ninth-straight win for the Tanners who improved to 11-1 overall and 11-0 in the Northeastern Hockey League.

Beverly-Danvers, meanwhile, fell to 6-5-1 and 6-3-1 in the NHL as the Tanners swept the season series.

After a scoreless opening period, the Tanners struck first 3:54 into the second as Lynnfield’s Catie Kampersal scored assisted by Abby McInerney.

Two minutes later, Yasmine Giacalone made it 2-0 assisted by Shirley Whitmore and Lynnfield’s Maura Flaws.

Beverly-Danvers tied it up scoring the game’s next two goals. Meredith Johnston made it 2-1 with 7:25 left. Then, on a power play, Clara Cary tied the game with 5:03 remaining.

Ava Buckley then gave the Tanners the lead again scoring with 2:07 left. Daniella White and Flaws assisted.

Just 39 seconds later, Buckley scored unassisted as PLNR went to the second intermission leading 4-2.

The two final Tanner goals came on a 4-on-4 situation.

Alexa Pepper had the third-period tally with 3:55 left in the game with Buckley and Eleni Spack assisting.

The Tanners were actually out-shot 30-22, as PLNR goalie Alyse Mutti made 28 saves to go to 11-1 in net.

On Jan. 24, the Tanners edged host Gloucester, 2-1, at the Talbot Rink.

Mia Lava was the hero in this one scoring the game-winning goal with a little over 11 minutes left in the game. Vanessa Steinmeyer had the assist.

The Fishermen scored first four minutes into the game as Lily Pregent put home a breakaway.

Kampersal tied it up in the second period with Spack and Buckley both assisting 6:05 into the second.

The Tanners out-shot the Fishermen, 28-24, as Mutti made 23 saves.

PLNR was also to complete the season sweep over the Fisherman who fell to 10-3-1.

The Tanners have a huge game on Jan. 31 as they go to the Larsen Arena to take on rival Winthrop. Face-off is at 6 p.m.

On Feb. 3, the Tanners host Shawsheen-Bedford at 4 p.m.

PLNR then plays a non-league game on Feb. 5 as they take on St. Mary’s of Lynn at the Connery Rink. That game will start at 7 p.m.