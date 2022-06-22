DIANA DELEO

AHL Community outreach and engagement coordinator

LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield, an active community partnership working hard to prevent substance misuse and to ensure those impacted have the help they need, has hired Lynnfield resident Diana DeLeo as community outreach and engagement coordinator.

DeLeo will provide key support to the community, the town of Lynnfield and A Healthy Lynnfield in the areas of substance use and mental health. She will develop, coordinate and implement best practices to address health disparities and prevent substance use.

“Diana comes to us with incredible experience from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, where she served as the director of development,” said Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade. “Diana will be instrumental in mobilizing and engaging community organizations, residents, and youth to work together to implement multiple evidence-based and environmental strategies to promote the mission of A Healthy Lynnfield.”

In addition to her time at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, DeLeo worked at the American Cancer Society for 13 years in multiple leadership roles, including senior director of community events.

“I’m excited to work on promoting the great work being done by A Healthy Lynnfield,” said DeLeo. “As a Lynnfield resident, I have seen this organization develop over the past few years and feel it has tremendous potential for it to grow. I’m looking forward to working to make the community that I live in the best that it can be.”

A Healthy Lynnfield Chairman Phil Crawford said he is looking forward to working with DeLeo.

“I think the interview committee did a fantastic job in selecting Diana and I look forward to working with her in this important role,” said Crawford.