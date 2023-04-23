MELROSE DESTINATION IMAGINATION 8th grade team Ninja Pretzel Turbo Shots is headed to Global Finals tournament in May.

MELROSE — A Melrose Destination Imagination (DI) 8th grade team is halfway to the end of their fundraising efforts to travel to Kansas City to compete at a Global level tournament at the end of May. On April 29, team “Ninja Pretzel Turbo Shots” invites the community to a live presentation of the Central Challenge solution that earned them the First Place spot in the State Tournament round and the opportunity to compete at Global Finals.

Melrosians of all ages are invited to bring a cozy blanket and some snacks to enjoy a brief presentation outdoors on the Beebe Estate lawn April 29 at 4 p.m. Following the 8-minute live presentation, students in grades K-12 interested in learning about Destination Imagination will be able to try some fun DI Instant Challenges led by the team. There will also be raffles for sale to support the team’s trip to Global Finals.

DI is a program that inspires and equips students to become innovators and leaders. Each year, DI publishes seven new team Challenges containing elements of STEM, Theatre, Visual Arts, and Community Service. Melrose DI is an all-volunteer organization. Global Finals teams are responsible for their own fundraising to cover registration, travel, and lodging.

The Ninja Pretzel Turbo Shots team is composed of students from Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School and Saint Mary’s School in Melrose. Team members are Hannah Elliott, Marta Francis, Eileen Garland, Isabelle Healey, and Kayla Hebert. Team Managers are Eric Hebert and Adam Garland.