LYNNFIELD AMERICAN LEGION POST 131 hosted the American Legion District 8 meeting at the Meeting House on Sunday, April 16. From left, Post 131 Vice Commander John Harrigan Senior, Past Post 131 Commander Jack Luckas, District 8 Saugus Commander John Cannon, Lynnfield Post 131 Commander/District 8 Vice Commander Thomas Bogart, District 8 Adjutant of Middleton Ted Butler and Post 131 Finance Officer/Town of Lynnfield Veterans Services Officer Bruce Siegel. (Courtesy Photo)