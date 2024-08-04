STOW — Firefighter Nathan DiMeco of the North Reading Fire Department was one of 33 graduates in the Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program Class #322, which graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow on July 26, Chief Don Stats has announced.

Firefighter DiMeco, a Wilmington native who graduated from Wilmington High School, had previous firefighting experience working as a call firefighter with the Middleton Fire Department prior to being hired earlier this year by the North Reading Fire Department.

During the 50-day training program, participants receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under non-fire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions.

To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires.

Upon successful completion of the Career Recruit Program, all students have met the national standards of NFPA 1001, Standard for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications, and are certified to the levels of Firefighter I/II and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operations by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.

“Massachusetts Firefighting Academy instructors draw on decades of experience in the fire service to train new recruits,” said Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director Eric Littmann. “Through consistent classroom instruction and practical exercises, today’s graduates have developed the tools they’ll need to work seamlessly with veteran firefighters in their home departments and in neighboring communities as mutual aid.”

“Massachusetts firefighters are on the frontlines protecting their communities every day, and today’s graduates are needed now more than ever,” added State Fire Marshal Davine. “The hundreds of hours of foundational training they’ve received will provide them with the physical, mental, and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely.”

The 33 graduates of MFA Class #322 represent 23 fire departments. In addition to North Reading, these graduates will be serving the communities of Amesbury, Andover, Bedford, Billerica, Burlington, Charlton, Devens, Falmouth, Foxborough, Groton, Haverhill, Hingham, Leominster, Lexington, Littleton, Marlborough, Maynard, Medway, Nantucket, North Andover, Salem, and Westborough.