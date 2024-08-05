Avid outdoorsman whose true happiness came from spending time with his wife and sons

NORTH READING — Curtis L. Britton, 44, of North Reading, passed away on July 28, 2024, after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born on October 9, 1979, in Manchester, New Hampshire, Curtis (Curt) was the son of Adele (Solari) Britton of Hooksett, N.H., and the late Roy Lee Britton. He spent his formative years in Manchester and graduated from Central High School in 1998, where he played soccer and made lifelong friends. Curt pursued a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he met his wife Katie, whom he affectionately called Kate throughout their 24 years together.

Curt took pride in his work in the defense industry, serving for the Department of Defense at the United States Army Soldier Systems Center in Natick for more than 15 years, and he later transitioned to Raytheon as an Associate Director of Contracts. An avid outdoorsman, Curt found joy in skiing, snowmobiling and embarking on annual hiking expeditions with friends in the fall.

His true happiness came from spending time with his wife and their sons Kevin and Owen, within their community in North Reading and at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Meeting in college gave Curt and Kate an early start on making memories together. Side by side, they navigated life after college, from living in South Boston near Castle Island, to renovating a two-family home in Wakefield (where they would eventually welcome their son Kevin), to traveling, including their honeymoon in Hawaii, a ski trip to Colorado and a vacation in Italy.

Curt and Kate were married in September of 2008 in Falmouth, surrounded by family and friends. They welcomed Kevin in 2014 and Owen in 2016, the two gifts that completed their family, and settled in North Reading where they are blessed with a community of friends. With the boys in tow, they made precious memories at the lake and enjoyed many family vacations together.

Curt was a great listener and true friend, always ready to show up and never expecting anything in return. Renowned for his resourcefulness and altruistic nature, Curt was most happy when he was helping others, always ready with the right tools and his signature smile. At home, Curt was constantly on the move, attending his son’s sports games and activities, grilling and entertaining by the pool, tending to the yard, managing countless DIY projects and creating a home for his family. At Christmas, he’d make sure his family had the biggest tree that could fit in the front window. He also designed the lights just the way the boys wanted them and cooked a delicious meal for everyone to enjoy. Within the community, Curt recently joined North Reading’s Land Utilization Committee, following in his father-in-law’s footsteps to help develop the future of the town.

His ability to listen and see the positive side of difficult situations was cherished by those who both knew and worked with Curt. His constant desire to learn how things worked, and figure things out, made him a go-to resource for family and friends. He made friends easily and carried those friendships close to his heart. If you met Curt, you loved Curt.

Curt will be sorely missed. He is survived by his beloved college sweetheart and wife of 16 years, Katie (O’Neill) Britton, with whom he shared a life of love and adventure. He was the loving father to Kevin and Owen, to whom he was their superhero. He was the cherished son of Adele Britton and the late Roy Lee Britton. He is also survived by his caring sister Tiffany Sullivan and her husband Matt of Bedford, N.H., and nieces Quinn and Shea Sullivan; and his brother-in-law Michael O’Neill of Florida. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Michael and Janet (Connolly) O’Neill, who always knew he was perfect for their daughter. He is adored and remembered fondly by his aunts and uncles, his cousins and countless friends from all aspects of his life.

Curt’s life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass at the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine (St. Florence Parish), 47 Butler Ave. in Wakefield, Mass. on Monday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Sunday, August 4, from 1 – 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to support the future needs of his sons can be made out to the Katherine O’Neill Britton Trust and mailed to: Britton Family, c/o Sachetta, LLC, 600 Market Street, Suite 684, Lynnfield, MA 01940.