Class of 1962 graduate enjoyed gardening, music, Scrabble

BILLERICA — Donna A. Hanson, age 78, of Billerica, died on Sunday November 6 at the Blaire House of Tewksbury.

She was born in Lynn on June 12, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jacqueline (Teevan) Frey.

She was the loving mother of Tracy Hanson-Costello of Bedford, Kelly Dwyer of Billerica, and the late Kevin Hanson. She was the beloved sister of Michael Frey of NY, Kevin Frey of Woburn, Terry Frey of Lowell, and the late Dennis Frey. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua, Autumn, and Hailey; as well as her sister-in-law Linda Towse Frey of NM and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna graduated from Wakefield High School in 1962 and went on to become a legal secretary and later in life a medical secretary. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours in her backyard working on her perennial garden and koi pond.

She loved music, particularly Elvis, Cher and most recently Pitbull.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her family and hosting holiday parties. Donna especially loved spending time with her three grandchildren and helped to raise her granddaughter, Hailey. She had fun learning how to use FaceTime and making TikToks with her grandchildren. She was incredibly generous and would help out anyone in need. Her door was always open for family and friends to stay if needed. Donna’s kindness to others and generosity will always be remembered.

Funeral services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family members at a later date.

The family would like to thank Care Dimensions Hospice for all of their support and care.