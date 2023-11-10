Enjoyed swimming, skiing and dancing

WAKEFEILD — Born April 5, 2005, Joseph “Joey” Dominic Boudreau entered the world with a smile that never left. He spread joy to every person he came into contact with, cherished deeply by all.

As time passed and Joey struggled with his health, he never lost his cheerful disposition and there was no shortage of people who wanted to spend time with him. Every relationship was special to Joey. He loved his family and friends. Joey took great pleasure in “hanging” with the West Side and First Friends. He relished summer vacation with family. Nothing held Joey back from doing the things that made him happy: swimming, tubing, skiing, singing and dancing. Joey was blessed to make many beautiful memories of trips to Disney, NH lake houses, Maine and St. Martin. And he made wonderful memories in his hometown of Wakefield, where he was loved by so many.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Debbie and Steve Boudreau; his siblings, Sam Boudreau and Maggie Boudreau; his grandparents, Thomas and Barbara McNuge and Dominic Boudreau and Kathy Graffam. He will be missed by his aunts and uncles Paula Godfroy, Brian Godfroy, Jennifer Faria, Rob Faria; his cousins Tyler Godfroy, Kate Godfroy, Jade Faria, Jace Faria and many many friends and family. He is pre-deceased by his grandmother Carol Boudreau and beloved dog, Otis.

A celebration of life will be held at the West Side Social Club, 4 Harrington Court, Wakefield, MA, 01880 on Thursday, November 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. For online guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.