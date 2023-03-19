By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

DANVERS — Four members of the Danvers-Lynnfield-North Reading co-op gymnastics team were recently named to the NEC-CAL All-Star team this winter.

The four Falcons named to the team were Maddie Wescott, her sister Kaylee, Maddie Migliero and Camryn Donovan. Maddie Wescott and Maddie Migliero made the team in the all-around while Kaylee Wescott and Donovan made it in the floor exercise.

For Maddie Wescott, it is her second year in a row being named to the All-Star team as the sophomore captain made it in the all-around last year as well.

For the three other girls, it is their first time on the team. Kaylee Wescott is only an 8th-grader while Migliero and Donovan are both 9th-graders.

Migliero and Donovan are both from Lynnfield.

This was the best year in team history as they finished in second place in the state final on March 4 only .45 points behind Masconomet at Algonquin Regional High School.

Masconomet, who won its fourth-straight state crown after another undefeated season, was also the only team to defeat the Falcons, under head coach Jen Habeeb, this year as the Falcons finished at 8-1 in the league for second place.