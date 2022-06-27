With a quick wit and genuine heart, he was a loyal, cherished friend to many

WOBURN — To know Duane E. Blacklock was to love him – the power to bring people together, to bring a smile to your face, and leave you wanting to enjoy his presence and laughter again. Duane E. Blacklock, a resident of Woburn and formerly of Melrose, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at age 46.

Duane was born in Melrose on February 28, 1976. He was a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1995. Following his voracious love of food from birth, Duane attended Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School and received his Degree in Culinary Arts to become a chef. With a love for all aspects of food service, Duane distinguished himself in the field, and had an extraordinary career. For the last 15 years, he was Executive Chef for Boston Catering & Events, and excelled in his position making delicious food while building camaraderie and a positive culture in the kitchen.

Duane was one of a kind. Friends, family, and coworkers were all blessed to enjoy his ability to connect, listen, and enjoy life. With a quick wit, genuine heart, and humble attitude, Duane was a loyal, cherished friend to many. He was successful in maintaining connections with childhood friends, and easily forged new relationships through his outgoing personality, hysterical one-liners, and effortless warmth and hospitality. When around Duane, everyone felt comfortable, and you could not help but have a good time. With a big heart, he was more than willing to help anyone in need, and was often the rock and supportive ear for family and friends.

With classic Duane enthusiasm, he was Tom Brady’s #1 fan, and supported all Boston sports teams with unabashed pride. He enjoyed history especially Abraham Lincoln, and loved every meal he ever had, but most of all he was a cherished son, brother, uncle, cousin and cherished friend. He will be deeply missed, but his larger-than-life impact will carry on through in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Duane was the cherished son of Robert M. and Phyllis E. (Shaw) Blacklock of Melrose. Beloved brother of Sonya J. Landry and her husband Stephen of Woburn. Devoted uncle of Evan T. Landry and Benjamin C. Landry. Loving nephew of David Blacklock and his wife Anne of Billerica, and the late Shirley MacInnes and her surviving husband Harry of Fla., and the late Dorothy Blacklock. Also survived by many loving cousins and a host of longtime friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Duane’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, July 8 from 4-7 p.m., and for his Celebration of Life Service at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church, 70 W. Emerson St., Melrose on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Reception at the Lt. Norman Prince VFW Post #1506, 428 Main St., Melrose. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.