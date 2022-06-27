An active woman who was a talented cake decorator

WAKEFIELD — Ruth Elinor (Eidinger) Brezina, born on May 12, 1927, passed away on June 23, 2022, at 95 years and 41 days. Ruth was the wife of the late Edward Leon Brezina, both of Wakefield.

Ruth Brezina, a long time resident of Wakefield, was born in Westfield, Mass. on May 12, 1927. She attended Westfield schools and graduated in 1945.

Ruth was an active woman. She met the love of her life, Ed, while roller-skating at Hampton Ponds when he reached down and dragged her from the bottom of a pig pile in the middle of the rink. They were married on June 25, 1949 and started their family of four in Westfield until 1965 when Ed was transferred, by Monsanto, to St. Louis. Four years later, in 1969, the family returned to Massachusetts, and Ed returned to a previous career at General Electric. They resettled in Wakefield. Ruth went to work at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as secretary to the Physical Therapy Department where she worked until retirement. After retiring she enjoyed adventures with friends visiting Alaska and Hawaii, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Europe, Greece and cruising to different ports while deepening those friendships.

Ruth was a baptized LCMS Lutheran. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Westfield. On their return to Eastern Mass the family joined Messiah Lutheran Church in Lynnfield where Ruth was an active, loving member for more than 50 years. She was long-term Treasurer for Mites Collection and Mission work and was also active in the Tabitha Guild, the Kitchen Guild (you could always find her in the kitchen and was affectionately called “The Kitchen Witch”), the Alter Guild and the New England Chapter of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).

Mom was a talented cake decorator and made wedding cakes for friends and family. She knitted, loved flower arranging, and she sewed (making clothes for her young girls). She was a tender and loving care-give for her parents, her in-laws and our dad at the end of their lives. She canned vegetables from the garden, especially the laundry baskets of tomatoes that Dad took joy in growing. Friends always said you could eat off her floors as she was a meticulous housekeeper and burned out many Electrolux vacuums over the years. She loved to IRON and was “professional” at it! Just two months ago she ironed dance costumes for her caregiver’s daughter’s dance recital. Year after year without fail she sent birthday and Christmas cards to family and friends! A beach lover, she relished her feet in the sand, the sun on her face and floating in the ocean, even up until last year!

Ruth, who passed peacefully at home, is mourned by her immediate family: Joyce and Frank Sauca (Wakefield), David Brezina (Wakefield), Susan Guerra (Ipswich), Nancy Taylor (Wakefield) and Brad Taylor (Georgetown). Her grandchildren include Christin Stella and husband, Tom, Todd Sauca, Jacklyn Benassi, Emily LeBrun, Albert Guerra, and Bradlee Taylor II. Her great-grandchildren include Lilyana, Leyton, Eleanor, Tommy, Vincent, and Lorenzo. We will also be eternally grateful for Mom’s loving and talented caregiver, Andria Hannifin and her family. Our wonderful Jacklyn Benassi, a Registered Nurse and Mom’s granddaughter, is also remembered for her loving attention and care anytime day or night.

We will miss you forever, Mom!

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the Messiah Lutheran Church, 708 Lowell St., Lynnfield on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 708 Lowell St., Lynnfield, MA 01940.