Town Council notebook

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council this week gave its blessing to two projects proposed by local Eagle Scout candidates.

David Nerden presented his plan to construct and install signs to mark the trail heads at Rossmore Road and Holland Road and clean up and improve those trails, which run through the woods in the Harts Hill area.

Nerden described the design of the signs and the materials that would be used. Regarding the trail cleanup and improvements, he said that volunteers will go through the trails and identify trail blockages (downed trees/large rocks, etc.). Hand tools and power tools will be used to clear the trail, Nerden explained. Debris will be dealt with according to type. Natural waste will be pushed aside to line the trails and artificial litter will be collected in trash bags and taken to a dumpster/trash bin. Trail “blazes” will be attached to trees to clearly mark the trail.

The creation of a GPS map of the area is also part of the project. Printed and laminated information sheets will be put on the signs that will include the map and information about local species of wildlife (white-tail deer, black cap chickadee, etc.).

The project will afford local residents the ability to experience nature close to home, provide exercise and a safe walking route to the center of town, Nerden said. Another benefit is he ability to learn about local wildlife.

The total cost of the project is $616.72, Nerden said. The Wakefield Conservation Commission had agreed to fund the project.

The other Eagle Scout project proposal was presented by Michael Vaca.

His Eagle project focuses on building a multi-use gazebo at the Wakefield BMX track at Sullivan Field that users can rely on for various activities such as rider’s registration, concessions, trophy displays and more. He explained that his idea is to build a weather resistant structure that can support a countertop and also provide cover from the elements such as sunlight and rain. His goal is to create the Gazebo putting safety first by using sturdy materials, and following key construction code standards for outdoor use.

Vaca said that his project will provide a permanent and durable structure that can be used during racing meets and which makes it easier for BMX volunteers to perform clerical activities, hold trophies handed to racers during award ceremonies and serve as a concession stand.

Vaca provided a detailed list of the materials that will be used to finish the project. All money/funds will be raised exclusively within the Wakefield BMX community through a GoFundMe page, he added.

Both Eagle Scout projects received the enthusiastic support of the Town Council.

—————

In other business this week, the Town Council:

• Approved an Alcohol License, Common Victualler License and Entertainment License for Wei Asian Kitchen, located at 21 Broadway.