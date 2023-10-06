WAKEFIELD — During its annual Volunteer Celebration event, the Wakefield Food Pantry (WFP) thanked and acknowledged the many volunteers who serve the pantry day in and day out. Pantry volunteers dedicate their time, skills and compassion to helping our neighbors in need. Nearly 50 volunteers attended the event and enjoyed a fun cornhole tournament, music and lots of delicious food catered by The Farmland.

At this year’s event, Jorge Menjivar was named the Wakefield Food Pantry’s Volunteer of the Year Award for 2023. For over 10 years, Jorge has volunteered his time to drive to the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), pick up and deliver 3500-4000 pounds of food each week to the WFP. Named after one of the pantry’s incredible volunteers from past years, Harriet Winsor, this award is given to a volunteer who has made significant contributions to the pantry.

“The WFP serves close to 600 households each year, which would not be possible without its wonderful volunteers.” says Maureen Miller, Executive Director of the WFP. “We are so lucky to have a dedicated group of people that help us attain our mission to feed those in need. We can’t thank them enough for their service.”

For more information on the Wakefield Food Pantry please visit www. Wakefieldfoodpantry.org