MELROSE — The city of Melrose announces the return of Earth Week, a series of social and educational events dedicated to driving awareness of celebrating the earth. While activities will be taking place all month, Earth Week will be officially observed by the city of Melrose from April 22 (Earth Day) to April 30 as the Department of Public Works lights up the City Hall Clock Tower green.

Earth Week (month) schedule of events:

Now Until Supplies Last: The Melrose Public Seed Library

Thanks to a partnership between the Melrose Community Garden and Melrose Public Library, community members can take advantage of a free seed library at the Melrose Public Library, which features a multitude of varieties of open-pollinated and heirloom fruit, vegetable, and flower seeds are offered by the library for free. The Melrose Public Library is proud to have signed the Safe Seed Pledge, showing our commitment to providing socially responsible seeds. To learn more, visit www.melrosepubliclibrary.org/seed-library/.

April 15: Keep Melrose Beautiful Spring Community Clean Up

Melrose residents can get a head start on Earth Week by volunteering to participate in Keep Melrose Beautiful Spring Community Clean Up taking place on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families, friends, and neighbors can sign up to clean up a location in the city that they care about. Hosted by Keep Melrose Beautiful & Melrose Conservation Commission, community members can “sign up to clean up” their neighborhood or another area in Melrose. Participants should wear gloves and boots, and bring a garbage bag and any other tools for collecting litter and debris.

To view the list of neighborhood locations or add a location that needs some litter-clean-up-love, visit https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20f044eaea62fa7fb6-spring.

April 15: DPW Motor Oil/Antifreeze/Gasoline collection event

The DPW will host the Motor Oil/Antifreeze/Gasoline collection event at the City Yard on April 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. DPW will also be accepting electronics, metal goods, tires, CFL bulbs, and mattresses/box springs for an associated fee. View the Schedule of Fees list. Residents may also drop off books, textiles, mercury items, and DRIED latex paint for free. Learn more, including everything you can recycle at this event, by visiting https://melroserecycles.wordpress.com/2022/04/08/melrose-dpw-motor-oil-gas-antifreeze-collection-event/.

April 15: Melrose Energy Commission launches Climate Action website

The Melrose Energy Commission will officially launch its Melrose Climate Action website on Saturday, April 15, and will post daily articles about sustainability from April 16 to April 22. Topics will range from Home Energy Assessments to Transportation, to Electric Lawn Equipment. The City will reveal the website once it’s live, so stay tuned!

April 22-April 30: The Department of Public Works lights up the City Hall Clock Tower green

As in years past, the City of Melrose DPW will light up the City Hall clock tower green for Earth Week! Don’t forget to look up at the tower beginning on Earth Day—Saturday, April 22.

April 22: Winthrop School Kindergarten & 1st Graders’ Earth Day Grocery Bag Project

As part of the City’s efforts to increase awareness of Earth Day, Winthrop Elementary School kindergarten and 1st-grade art students will participate in the Earth Day Grocery Bag Project, where they will decorate 200 Shaw’s Supermarket paper grocery bags. The bags will be provided out to Melrose Shaw’s customers on Earth Day (April 22!).

April 22: Friends of the Fells Earth Week Hikes!

As part of their Park Serve Day 2023, the Friends of the Fells and DCR have partnered to host a series of Earth Day clean-ups!

Trash pick up at Flynn Rink

When: April 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Flynn Rink parking lot, 300 Elm Street Medford

What: Help DCR and the Friends of the Fells get this state park ready for the busy spring and summer season by helping clean up litter and leaves. Suitable for adults and children ages 8 and up. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dcr-park-serve-day-at-the-middlesex-fells-flynn-rink-tickets-588233270547?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Trash pick up at Straw Point

When: April 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Straw Point Parking Area, 49 New South Street, Stoneham

What: Help DCR and the Friends of the Fells get this state park ready for the busy spring and summer season by helping clean up litter and leaves. Suitable for adults and children ages 8 and up. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dcr-park-serve-day-at-the-middlesex-fells-straw-point-tickets-588248255367?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Kid Friendly Pollinator Garden Work at Botume House

When: April 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Botume House Visitor Center, 4 Woodland Road, Stoneham

What: Help DCR get this state park ready for the busy spring and summer season by helping clean up litter and leaves, perform invasive removal, planting, mulching, pruning, and enjoy a child-centered activity. Suitable for children and adults of all ages. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dcr-park-serve-day-at-the-middlesex-fells-botume-house-visitor-center-tickets-588220803257?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

April 24: Melrose High School Cafeteria Composting Program

Two students at Melrose High School are playing a big part in caring for the environment. After pilot testing for a year, Sophomores Maizie Frakt and Kensington Ludlum will roll out the school’s very first Cafeteria Compost Program—an effort dedicated to reducing food waste at the high school and locally reducing local methane emissions and contributing to the production of nutrient-rich soil—on Monday, April 24 (just in time for Earth Week). As members of the Melrose High School Environmental Club, the students are solely responsible for this environment-forward program and have collaborated with the City’s Department of Public Works, High School Administration, and Cafeteria workers to make their idea a reality.