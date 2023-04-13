MELROSE — Friday night, April 14, The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a special event. Members of America’s best U2 band, Joshua Tree will do a one-time only show at Melrose Memorial Hall to honor their heroes U2. It’s all U2 all night and as anyone that has seen them will attest, it’s as good as seeing U2 themselves.

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring this event to benefit The Knights of Columbus Food For Families Fund. This will be the only chance to see Joshua Tree The U2 Tribute Band.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. This is an all-ages show. The evening will include cash bar, raffle prizes, pizza and more. Tickets can be purchased at Melrose Knights of Columbus website at melrosekofc.org and click Upcoming Events. Tickets can also be purchased at Miter Biter Frame Shop Melrose at 479 Main St. or at The Wakefield Bowladrome 92 Water St. Wakefield. Call 781-941-0995 for more info.

Tickets only $30 per person ($35 day of show or at the door). For more information visit joshuatree.com. Don’t miss Joshua Tree honoring rock legends U2 for one show only to benefit The Kof C Food For Families Fund.