WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s wrestling coaches met at the end of the season to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Warriors, who finished 3-1 in league play and 21-4 in the regular season, had eight All-Stars selected: Oisin Cullen, Bryan Fabbri, Tommy Grover, Zach Arria, Joe Lamonica, Andrew Valley, Sean Callanan and Aydin Lamb.

Valley, Grover and Lamonica also earned an All-Conference nod.

Grover, a senior, took 1st in the 132-weight class at Div. 3 North sectionals and finished 8th at the D3 state meet.

Fabbri, a senior, was 4th at 120 at sectionals and 6th at states.

Cullen, a senior, was 2nd in the 145 class at sectionals and 6th at states.

Valley, a junior, was 2nd at sectionals at 126 and got a team-best 3rd at states.

Lamonica, a junior, was 4th at sectionals and picked up a win at states.

Arria, a junior, took 1st in 170 at sectionals and got 6th at states.

Callanan, a sophomore, was 2nd in the 152 class at sectionals and got 5th at states.

Lamb, a freshman, was 3rd in 138 at sectionals and 5th at states.

Wakefield’s eight All-Star selections was 2nd most in the league to Melrose’s nine. Once again, Wakefield and Melrose were the two best teams amongst the 11 in the league.

2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE WRESTLING ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name                          Team

Braden Marceau       Melrose — MVP

Marco Albanese         Melrose

Oto Albanese             Melrose

Luke Brodeur            Melrose

Nico Chiulli                 Melrose

Stephen Fogerty        Melrose

Alec McLaughlin        Melrose

Max Rosnov               Melrose

Mike Thomas             Melrose

Oisin Cullen               Wakefield

Bryan Fabbri             Wakefield

Tommy Grover          Wakefield

Zach Arria                  Wakefield

Joe Lamonica             Wakefield

Andrew Valley           Wakefield

Sean Callanan           Wakefield

Aydin Lamb               Wakefield

Ahmad Kiswani         Burlington

Molly Moroney          Burlington

Marcus Tucci             Burlington

Tommy Dicker           Watertown

Brady Gleason           Watertown

Tessa Master             Watertown

Hannah Bryson         Wilmington

Julien Cella                 Wilmington

 

All-Conference Team

Name                          Team

Luke Brodeur          Melrose

Colton Blomquist       Reading

Joe Mahon                  Woburn

Andrew Valley           Wakefield

Tommy Grover          Wakefield

Alec McLaughlin        Melrose

Julien Cella                Wilmington

Nadin Baghdady       Belmont

Oto Albanese             Melrose

Sean McCaffrey         Arlington

Nico Chiulli                 Melrose

Ahmad Kiswani         Burlington

Joe Lamonica             Wakefield

Braden Marceau       Melrose