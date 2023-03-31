JOE LAMONICA – ALL-CONFERENCE

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s wrestling coaches met at the end of the season to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Warriors, who finished 3-1 in league play and 21-4 in the regular season, had eight All-Stars selected: Oisin Cullen, Bryan Fabbri, Tommy Grover, Zach Arria, Joe Lamonica, Andrew Valley, Sean Callanan and Aydin Lamb.

Valley, Grover and Lamonica also earned an All-Conference nod.

Grover, a senior, took 1st in the 132-weight class at Div. 3 North sectionals and finished 8th at the D3 state meet.

Fabbri, a senior, was 4th at 120 at sectionals and 6th at states.

Cullen, a senior, was 2nd in the 145 class at sectionals and 6th at states.

Valley, a junior, was 2nd at sectionals at 126 and got a team-best 3rd at states.

Lamonica, a junior, was 4th at sectionals and picked up a win at states.

Arria, a junior, took 1st in 170 at sectionals and got 6th at states.

Callanan, a sophomore, was 2nd in the 152 class at sectionals and got 5th at states.

Lamb, a freshman, was 3rd in 138 at sectionals and 5th at states.

Wakefield’s eight All-Star selections was 2nd most in the league to Melrose’s nine. Once again, Wakefield and Melrose were the two best teams amongst the 11 in the league.

2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE WRESTLING ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

Braden Marceau Melrose — MVP

Marco Albanese Melrose

Oto Albanese Melrose

Luke Brodeur Melrose

Nico Chiulli Melrose

Stephen Fogerty Melrose

Alec McLaughlin Melrose

Max Rosnov Melrose

Mike Thomas Melrose

Oisin Cullen Wakefield

Bryan Fabbri Wakefield

Tommy Grover Wakefield

Zach Arria Wakefield

Joe Lamonica Wakefield

Andrew Valley Wakefield

Sean Callanan Wakefield

Aydin Lamb Wakefield

Ahmad Kiswani Burlington

Molly Moroney Burlington

Marcus Tucci Burlington

Tommy Dicker Watertown

Brady Gleason Watertown

Tessa Master Watertown

Hannah Bryson Wilmington

Julien Cella Wilmington

All-Conference Team

Name Team

Luke Brodeur Melrose

Colton Blomquist Reading

Joe Mahon Woburn

Andrew Valley Wakefield

Tommy Grover Wakefield

Alec McLaughlin Melrose

Julien Cella Wilmington

Nadin Baghdady Belmont

Oto Albanese Melrose

Sean McCaffrey Arlington

Nico Chiulli Melrose

Ahmad Kiswani Burlington

Joe Lamonica Wakefield

Braden Marceau Melrose