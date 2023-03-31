JOE LAMONICA – ALL-CONFERENCE
WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s wrestling coaches met at the end of the season to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Warriors, who finished 3-1 in league play and 21-4 in the regular season, had eight All-Stars selected: Oisin Cullen, Bryan Fabbri, Tommy Grover, Zach Arria, Joe Lamonica, Andrew Valley, Sean Callanan and Aydin Lamb.
Valley, Grover and Lamonica also earned an All-Conference nod.
Grover, a senior, took 1st in the 132-weight class at Div. 3 North sectionals and finished 8th at the D3 state meet.
Fabbri, a senior, was 4th at 120 at sectionals and 6th at states.
Cullen, a senior, was 2nd in the 145 class at sectionals and 6th at states.
Valley, a junior, was 2nd at sectionals at 126 and got a team-best 3rd at states.
Lamonica, a junior, was 4th at sectionals and picked up a win at states.
Arria, a junior, took 1st in 170 at sectionals and got 6th at states.
Callanan, a sophomore, was 2nd in the 152 class at sectionals and got 5th at states.
Lamb, a freshman, was 3rd in 138 at sectionals and 5th at states.
Wakefield’s eight All-Star selections was 2nd most in the league to Melrose’s nine. Once again, Wakefield and Melrose were the two best teams amongst the 11 in the league.
2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE WRESTLING ALL-STARS
Freedom Division
Name Team
Braden Marceau Melrose — MVP
Marco Albanese Melrose
Oto Albanese Melrose
Luke Brodeur Melrose
Nico Chiulli Melrose
Stephen Fogerty Melrose
Alec McLaughlin Melrose
Max Rosnov Melrose
Mike Thomas Melrose
Oisin Cullen Wakefield
Bryan Fabbri Wakefield
Tommy Grover Wakefield
Zach Arria Wakefield
Joe Lamonica Wakefield
Andrew Valley Wakefield
Sean Callanan Wakefield
Aydin Lamb Wakefield
Ahmad Kiswani Burlington
Molly Moroney Burlington
Marcus Tucci Burlington
Tommy Dicker Watertown
Brady Gleason Watertown
Tessa Master Watertown
Hannah Bryson Wilmington
Julien Cella Wilmington
All-Conference Team
Name Team
Luke Brodeur Melrose
Colton Blomquist Reading
Joe Mahon Woburn
Andrew Valley Wakefield
Tommy Grover Wakefield
Alec McLaughlin Melrose
Julien Cella Wilmington
Nadin Baghdady Belmont
Oto Albanese Melrose
Sean McCaffrey Arlington
Nico Chiulli Melrose
Ahmad Kiswani Burlington
Joe Lamonica Wakefield
Braden Marceau Melrose