WAKEFIELD — A major upgrade is planned for a long-blighted property at 460-472 Main Street and the Town Council got a preview of those plans this week.

The property on the east side of Main Street across from the Americal Civic Center, formerly occupied by Ristorante Molise, will be getting a significant facelift, according to Brian McGrail, the attorney representing property owner Alexandros Tsitos.

McGrail and members of the development team appeared before the Town Council this week to provide a preview of the plan, which is scheduled to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals on April 12.

The plans call for 16 units of housing on the upper levels and in the rear, in combination with retail, restaurant or service businesses on the ground floor along Main Street.

If approved by the ZBA, McGrail said, 18 percent of the residential units would be designated as affordable, in keeping with the town’s inclusionary zoning bylaw.

McGrail turned the presentation over to Steve DeFuria of Phoenix Architects who went over the plans for the site in more detail.

DeFuria noted that about 17 feet will be cut off the northern end of the building in order to create a wider driveway into the rear of the building. There are 22 parking spaces planned in a rear parking garage.

DeFuria showed renderings of what the front facade of the building could end up looking like. He showed several different color options for siding with darker trim and traditional elements like bay windows on the upper floors. The ground floor commercial space will continue to feature glass windows, DeFuria said.

Councilor Anne Danehy asked if brick had been considered for the facade. DeFuria said that brick had been considered, but cost and practicality led to the decision to go with siding.

A private courtyard for residents is contemplated in the rear of the building, with landscaping and benches.

Town Councilor Michael McLane wanted to know if the residential units would be rentals or condos. McGrail said that at the present time, the plan is for rentals.

In response to another question, McGrail said that he expected the permitting process before the Board of Appeals to take up to six months.

Scott Fitzpatrick, the construction consultant for the project estimated that, if approved by the ZBA, construction would take about a year.

One of the issues that has delayed redevelopment of the site was some environmental contamination. McGrail assured the Town Council that all of those issues have been resolved.