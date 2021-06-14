Elaine J. Pyburn, 87

Jun 14, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 14, 2021 edition.

LYNNFIELD — Elaine J. Pyburn, a lifelong Lynnfield resident died Saturday, June 12 in Lynnfield at age 87. She was born in Lynn on August 24,1933 and was the daughter of the late Herman H. and Gunhild (Nordstom) Hammer. She was a graduate of Wakefield High School. A career bookkeeper, she worked for many years for the Madico Company of Woburn, and also served as bookkeeper to her family business, Arthur Pyburn and Sons, Inc. of Lynnfield. Over the years she was active in the Women’s Club of Lynnfield and was a member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church and later a member of the Centre Congregational Church of Lynnfield. She was also a sports fan who enjoyed following her son’s sports.

Mrs. Pyburn was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Pyburn. She was the loving mother of Glen A. Pyburn and his wife, Nicola, of Rowley and Gregory S. Pyburn and his wife, Jill, of Wells, Maine. She was the devoted grandmother of Luke, Sean, Brian, Kathleen, Sebastian and Casey and also her four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Hammer.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Tuesday, June 15 beginning at 4 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Willow Cemetery on Summer Street in Lynnfield on Wednesday at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend.