Eleanor Mathison, 99

May 18, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 18, 2021 edition.

MELROSE — Eleanor F. Mathison of Melrose and formerly of Wakefield passed away at age 99 on April 11, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Harold and Beatrice Arnold of Melrose. Eleanor was the loving wife of the late Frederick E. Mathison and loving mother of three sons and their spouses, Peter and Susan of Wakefield, Gary and Janet of Melrose and Tim and Kathy of Gloucester. Eleanor cherished her seven grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Ashley Mathison, Geoff and Corey Mathison, Jamie Mathison, Lindsey and Matt Couture, Katie and Chris Montgomery, Emily and Jeff Bollen, and Sarah Steward. She was also the beloved great grandmother of nine great grandchildren.

As the daughter of an Army officer, Eleanor traveled extensively in the Pacific in the 1930’s and resided in the Philippines during 1936-39. She fondly recalled traveling to China in the 1930’s and climbing the Great Wall. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1940. In 1942, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and served as a staff sergeant WAAC at airbases in New Guinea until 1945. She returned to Melrose and later graduated from Fisher Business School in Boston.

Eleanor loved family gatherings, caring for her pets, gardening, boating with her family in Gloucester, watching Patriots games and socializing with her friends at the Cefalo Complex. Funeral services will be private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.