Thomas Maher, 81

May 18, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 18, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Thomas G. Maher, of Wakefield, passed away on May 16, 2021. He was 81 years of age.

Thomas was the loving husband of Mary (Vacon) Maher. He was the devoted father of Scott Maher and Mandy Middleton and her husband Dana. Beloved grandfather of Elise Maher, Ava and Evan Middleton. Dear brother of Joani Winn and her husband Danny and the late David Maher. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Thomas was born and raised in Malden. After graduating from Malden High School in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four-years as a sonar-man, or “ping-jockey” aboard the destroyer escort U.S.S. Kretchmer (DE-329) in the North Atlantic and aboard P2V anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft. Tom enjoyed volunteering his time with the U.S.S. Cassin Young (DD793) Association in Charlestown, and with the U.S.C.G Auxiliary in Sector Boston. He obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from Salem State College and a second masters degree in journalism from Boston University.

In 1964 he met his future wife, Mary Vacon, at a mutual friend’s wedding where Mary caught the bridal bouquet and Tom caught the garter.

A first date ensued and Tom and Mary were married in 1969 in the Pierce Nichols House in Salem, Mass. Together they celebrated a loving and happy marriage for 52-years; raising a family in Wakefield and being a beloved “Grandpa” to his three grandchildren, whom he adored.

Tom taught High School English and English as a second language (ESL) at Malden High School until his retirement in 2001. Tom was a certified hypnotherapist who studied under Ted Benton at Winchester Hospital, with his own practice in Wakefield and Melrose for over 10 years. Tom’s kind-hearted character and aptitude for problem-solving enabled him to help many people in his lifetime overcome personal difficulties.

Tom enjoyed spending summers with his family at their cottage in Meredith, New Hampshire at Lake Winnipesaukee. Tom possessed a warm and engaging personality, he was an avid reader, writer, and handy-man and he enjoyed discussing current events over black coffee with his friends and going for walks. He will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Barile Family Funeral Home 482 Main St. (RT28) Stoneham on Saturday June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parking attendants and elevator available.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Tom’s name.

For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.com.