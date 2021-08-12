MELROSE — Emilie Viney, 94, of Melrose passed away on August 2, 2021. Emilie, known as Mimi and she was born at home in Malden on August 5, 1926 to the late Jones and Flora Colleran. She was the older sister of Joyce and Camille. Mimi graduated from the Immaculate Conception School and worked as an administrative assistant until she retired.

Mimi loved music, particularly the piano, and attended live performances whenever she was able. She enjoyed traveling, especially to New York City. Mimi participated in the annual Walk For Hunger and was charitable throughout her life. After retiring, Mimi loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She was kind and enthusiastic, quick to laugh and to share her love. Mimi was the champion of her entire family, who loved her deeply.

Emilie is survived by her sister, Joyce Peters, her nieces Susan Michaels, Georgine Hoyle, Brenda Constantino and Joyce DeCristoforo, and her great nieces and nephews: Keri Schroeder, James Constantino, Sarah Michaels, Emily Bandouveres, Lindsey DeCristoforo, Sam Michaels, Victoria Hoyle, Julia Morphew, Teresa Aylsworth and Aubrey Bandouveres. She was predeceased by her sister, Camille Colleran.

Mimi will be missed by so many who loved her.

Funeral services will be private.