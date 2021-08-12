DRACUT — Mildred A. (Landry) Kane, of Dracut, formerly of Melrose, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on July 11, 2021 at the age of 92.

Mildred was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Kane. Loving mother of Deborah A. Edstrom and her husband, David of Savannah, GA. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Bivins and her husband, Harold of Nashville, TN. Great grandmother of Hannah. Caring sister of the late Evelyn Conlon, LT Thomas Landry USMC, and Margaret Pelosi and her late husband, Francis. Godmother of Christine Pelosi of Dracut. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Millie’s hair was always her crown and glory, it was like spun gold. She loved to sing and had a lovely voice. Millie loved to both read and write poetry. Like many women of her generation, Millie took great pride in her home. She had a flair for interior decorating and was an excellent cook. She was always dressed up to the nines. Millie was a private person but was kind and generous to those she loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.