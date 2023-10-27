WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Environmental Sustainability Committee (ESC) has proposed Warrant Article #7 to be voted on at the Town Meeting on Saturday, Nov 18. The proposal is to adopt the Specialized Energy Code, which is a building code update applying only to new construction.

Article 7: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/sites/g/files/vyhlif3986/f/uploads/regular-town-meeting-warrant-2023-11-18.pdf.

The ESC will host a forum about this warrant article on Monday, Nov 6, at 7 p.m., in person at the WCAT studio at 24 Hemlock Rd. And available over zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83344513319.

Hear from an expert from the Department of Energy Resources and have the opportunity to ask questions in advance of the Town Meeting.

Facebook event for forum: https://www.facebook.com/events/3529700857242415/