WAKEFIELD — Superintendent David DiBarri announces that Northeast Metro Tech is hosting an open house for prospective students and their families to get a look at the school on Wednesday, November 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Metro Tech is located at 100 Hemlock Rd.

The open house will include self-guided tours of the building and live demonstrations put on by students in various shops to show off the kind of skills being learned in each shop.

There is a limit of two adults per student visitor.

“I want to invite any student who is interested in Northeast Metro Tech to come in, visit our building, classrooms and shops, and get to know our school as they consider their future pathway,” said DiBarri. “We offer a great education at Northeast Metro Tech, and we are pleased to show prospective students everything we have to offer.”

Applications for Grade 10 will be accepted on a space-available basis. All applications for the 2024/2025 school year are due by March 1.

For more information, visit: www.northeastmetrotech.com.