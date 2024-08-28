Loved tennis, woodworking and traveling

LYNNFIELD — Evan Thomas Colton, 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2024 beside his loving wife of 71 years, Shirley (Monegan) Colton.

Born on Dec. 20, 1931 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Evan led a remarkable life from setting school records in the backstroke to sailing and traveling the world extensively with his wife and family. He moved to the Boston area to attend MIT and competed on the swim team. He was also a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he met and pinned Shirley Monegan. They were married Nov. 22, 1952.

As an electrical engineer, Evan built a distinguished career at Epsco, Gordon Engineering and Analogic. He holds several patents for his advances in the field of analog-to-digital conversion; his work was essential in the development of technologies such as the atomic clock, MRI and CT scan.

Evan loved tennis, building, woodworking, skiing and traveling. He was a licensed airplane pilot and sailing captain. He also enjoyed a good peanut butter sandwich, ice cream and Friday nights at the Chatham bandstand.

Evan is preceded in death by his parents Henry Seymour and Ruth Colton; parents-in-law Reginald and Marjorie Monegan; brother Gary Colton; sister and brother-in-law Ann Gale and Jonathan Bushnell; brother-in-law Richard Inglis; and brother-in-law Dale Monegan. He is survived by his sister Marion Inglis; sister-in-law LaDene Monegan; son Christopher Colton (Linda); daughter Cynthia Fledderjohann (Neal); daughter Cheryl Kuck (Jay); and many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved grampy to 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Lara, Katrina, Benjamin, Trenton, Tynan, Calen, Meredith, Brendan, Brittany and Jace. He was the great-grampy to 29 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

There will be no services at this time. A date for a family memorial gathering is undecided as well. However, we will definitely contact family and friends when dates are known.

If anyone would like to make donations in Evan’s name, they can be sent to anyone of the following organizations: Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, 200 St Clair St., St Marys, OH 45885; St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 127 Summer St, Lynnfield, MA 01940, office@stpaulslynnfield.org; or MIT, select chapter designation Gamma-Pi at kappasigma.org/endowment-fund/chapter-fund-donation-form/.