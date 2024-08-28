THE LYNNFIELD 11-year-old All-Stars went 2-2 during the summer. The team members were Ben Doherty, Ben Halpern, Brett McMillan, Charlie White, James Motzkin, Keegan McLaughlin, Luke Hudson, Matthew Mattia, Nolan Dubois, Raymond Nguyen, William Butler and Zac Mancinelli. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — This summer, the Lynnfield 11-year-old All-Star baseball team went 2-2 in District 16 play as they won their first two games but then lost their last two.

In their final game on July 2, Lynnfield was shut out by Peabody 9-0 at Forrest River Park in Salem.

“It was a tough way for us to end it,” admitted Lynnfield manager Sam White, who is in his second year as manager as he coached the team last summer when the kids were 10. “We faced a very good pitcher and we kind of fell apart.”

On June 30, Lynnfield suffered a heartbreaking, 1-0, defeat to longtime rival, Peabody West, at Hurd Field in Saugus

“That one, was really a tough loss,” said White. “We have a good rivalry with them that started last year and it was a great atmosphere at the field for this one.”

Brett McMillan went 5.2 innings. He gave up one run, two hits, two walks and he struck out five.

“I have bean coaching Brett for a while and that was the gutsiest performance I have ever seen from him,” stated White. “The defense behind him also played well.”

Nolan Dubois came in relief and got the final out of the sixth inning.

However, the Lynnfield offense could only muster three hits that day as Zac Mancinelli had two of them while the other hit was by Keegan McLaughlin.

The offense was much better in the second game of the districts as they rolled over Saugus, 16-5, at Wyoma Field in Lynn on June 24.

“Our hitting was very spread out,” pointed out White, whose squad scored five runs in the third and sixth innings to break the game open. “We had nine different players get at least one hit.”

McMillian led the attack going a perfect 4 for 4 at the dish with four runs batted in, as two of the hits he had were triples.

Ben Doherty also had a big day going 2 for 3 with two RBI while Matt Mattia was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Mancinella had three RBI and also scored three times.

Dubois was 2 for 3 and crossed home plate three times while McLaughlin was the team’s other multiple hitter going 2 for 4 with three runs scored as well.

Dubois was the winning pitcher going the first four innings. He gave up one earned runs, four hits, four walks and he fanned five.

McLaughlin pitched the next 1.1 innings allowing one earned run, two hits, one walk and he struck out two.

Luke Hudson closed out the game getting the final two outs.

In the opening game, that took place in Lynn on June 22, Lynnfield shut out Salem, 15-0, in a three-inning mercy-rule game.

Lynnfield exploded from the start with seven runs in the first inning and then erupted for eight more runs in the third.

McMillian was the winning pitcher going two innings as he struck out six. Ben Halpren preserved the shutout with a scoreless third to end the game.

“We had spread out hitting in this game as well,” said White.

Mancinelli was 2 for 2 with one RBI while McLaughlin was 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead the offense.

“The districts are the highlight of the year,” said White, who hopes to get to coach them again next summer when they compete in the 12-year old Williamsport tournament.

White’s two assistant coaches were Paul Dubois and Chris Mattia.

“I couldn’t have done this without those two guys,” White said.