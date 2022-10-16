A glorious afternoon filled with sunshine, music of every genre, and creative theatrical elements was enjoyed by the hundreds of marching band fans at Sunday’s MICCA Northeast District 1 competition held at Arthur J. Kenney Field. The Marching Hornets swarmed the field in their new uniforms and their new show, “The Hive,” earning three stars overall for their performance of The Green Hornet, Flight of the Bumble Bee, The Flower Duet, Emerson’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Killer Queen from the panel of judges. Eight other bands from the region also competed. The show was capped off with an exhibition by the phenomenally talented big brass sound of the UMass Lowell Marching Band. (Maureen Doherty Photo)