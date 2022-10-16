THE FINE ART photography of Joseph R. Votano is on display at the Flint Memorial Library throughout October. (Joseph R. Votano Photography)

NORTH READING — The artist of the month of October at the Flint Memorial Library is a photography exhibit by Joseph R. Votano entitled: “Diversity, the World in Play.”

Votano is an avid photographer with his principal area of interest being fine art, street photography and documentary photography. He has received numerous awards in both monochromatic and color prints from both the Merrimac and Greater Lynn Photographic Associations where he taught fine art photography for six years.

Votano’s images have been published in Prestige Travel Hong Kong, Michelin Travel Guide, Aishti magazine (Middle East), and Boston.com (Boston Magazine).

In the last seven years, he has had six books published, four by Schiffer Publishing: the widely acclaimed Boston Below co-authored with Karen Hosking about the Boston subway system; the Shaker Legacies, a 160-page photo-documentary that covers the development of Shakerism in the USA, principally in Massachusetts and New York; and in 2018 the Every Changing Coastline and the Timeless Seashore. The latter two books are a combination of fine art and scenic photography coupled with aesthetics.

The photography exhibit is located on the first floor of the Flint Memorial Library, 147 Park St., and may be viewed during regular library hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.