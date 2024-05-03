By ANNMARIE GALLIVAN

Market Manager

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Farmers Market is excited to kick off its 15th anniversary season, running from June 15 to October 26, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at Hall Park, 468 North Ave., Wakefield, this year’s market will feature over 75 vendors, musicians, organizations and special guests, including some long-standing favorites and exciting newcomers.

Every week, you can expect to find a diverse range of vendors offering fresh produce, meats, seafood, baked goods and much more. Here are some of the popular vendors returning this year:

Lilac Hedge Farm: Known for their local, sustainably raised meats, poultry, eggs, cheese and butter. They are a staple for those seeking high-quality, ethical food products.

Roberto’s Seafood: This family-owned business offers fresh fish and seafood at great prices, with a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service.

The Bread Shop: Perfect for breakfast or a snack, The Bread Shop specializes in artisan breads and morning pastries.

Purple Carrot Bread Co: They bring European-style hearth breads, along with rustic pastries, take and bake meals and other sweet and savory treats.

Grateful Tastes: Known for their small-batch family recipes, crafted with seasonally available produce, certified organic cane sugar and all-natural vegan pectin. They also offer local honey and maple syrup.

Roasted Granola: Providing very small batch deeply roasted granola, using high-quality ingredients and local honey.

In addition to the weekly vendors, we have some special bi-weekly and new vendors joining us:

Life. Love. Cheese: On a bi-weekly basis, they offer cut artisan cheese from New England and New York cheesemakers, charcuterie from New England artisans and composed grazing boxes for snacking. Find them at the market on 6/22, 7/6, 7/20, 8/3, 8/17, 8/31, 9/7, 9/28, 10/12 and 10/26.

Decorscoop Ice Cream: Making their debut this season, they offer ice creams with minimal sugar, zero chemicals and only the freshest ingredients. With egg-free recipes catering to vegetarians and delectable dairy-free options for vegans, they’re a delightful addition. Visit them on select dates: 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27, 8/3, 8/10, 8/17, 8/24, 9/7, 9/14, 10/5

The Wakefield Farmers Market is the place to be every Saturday from June 15 to October 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hall Park. With a diverse range of vendors, live entertainment, hot food and special events, there’s something for everyone. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a day at the market!

Stay updated on our social media for announcements and special events. We can’t wait to see you at the Wakefield Farmers Market this summer!