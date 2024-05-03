US Air Force veteran who enjoyed wood working, reading and sports

WAKEFIELD — Pasquale P. Luciano, 94 a lifelong Wakefield resident died at his home Monday April 30.

Born in Wakefield September 28,1929 he was the son of the late Domenic and Josephine (Giansante) Luciano. Pasquale was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1947. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Air Lift. He retired from the Air Force after 21 ½ years of distinguished service. When he returned from the Military he began a second career in the construction business working for John Gallugi, BC Construction and then with his brother, Dante Luciano. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sporting events especially the Patriots and Bruins, wood working, reading and spending time with his family.

Pasquale was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (Titus) Luciano. He was the loving father of Debora J. Aloi and husband Jeffrey of Lawrence; Sharon M. Labrecque and husband Michael of Methuen; John Luciano and his wife Janice of NC; and Nancy Luciano of Saugus. He was the brother of Evelyn Ciampa of Wakefield; and the late Dante Luciano, Mary Gallugi, Lillian Manfre, Jean Camarato and Carol Luciano. He is also survived by seven grandchildren Ashley, Sarah, Eric, Danielle, Aaron, Christian and Teresa; two great grandchildren Jack and Helena; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.