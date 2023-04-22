THIS WEEK’S MHS Athlete of the Week threw an absolute gem against Watertown on April 12 at Victory Field, despite an eventual 1-0 loss for Melrose. Pitcher Ben Cassavoy went 6 innings and fanned a huge 12 batters, giving up two walks and one run in his efforts. Congrats to Ben and the entire Melrose baseball team!
