WAKEFIELD CO-OPERATIVE BANK is once again a Premier Hole Sponsor for the upcoming Huckleberry Hill School Golf Tournament Fundraiser to be held on Monday, May 22 at the Gannon Golf Club in Lynn. Each year, funds raised from the event support the school’s enrichment programs, PTO events and activities that benefit both teachers and students. Wakefield Co-operative Bank senior universal bank Liliana Tangu (at left) presents a check to Huckleberry Hill School Golf Tournament Committee member Lisa McKenna and her daughter Teagan McKenna. (Courtesy Photo)