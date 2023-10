*RODDY McGILLICUDDY

* SENIOR CAPTAIN

*GOLF

THIS WEEK’s MHS Athlete of the Week helped lead Melrose High to their fourth straight Middlesex League Shoot Out Freedom title at Bear Hill in Stoneham last week. Senior captain Roddy McGillicuddy outshot all ML Freedom opponents for the top spot in the small division with a solid score of 75 and brought home a personal trophy for the efforts. Congrats to Roddy and the entire Melrose team for a championship finish!