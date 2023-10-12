MELROSE — On Thursday, September 21, the Melrose Montessori Elementary program had a peace walk with the children who carried dowels containing our 1000 origami paper cranes that they made by hand In rows of 2s to the Fitch Home in honor of international day of peace.

The children walked (very gingerly) to the Fitch Home from the school (which is located across from the melrose public library) and then they, not only sang and performed to the elderly “the song of peace” but also each child recited a poem that they wrote and gave them a drawing and two origami paper cranes!

It is an incredible accomplishment since this has taken two years!!