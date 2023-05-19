Senior Ellis lurilli-Hough is this week’s featured Melrose High Athlete. Ellis broke his best record in the 2-mile while competing at the exclusive Andover Invitational last week as a member of the MHS boy’s outdoor track team. With a new personal best time of 9:47, senior capt. has qualified for highly prestigious Nationals after a silver medal performance against some of the state best last weekend. The Connecticut College-commit is eligible to compete with the nation’s best next month. Congrats to Ellis and the entire MHS boy’s track squad!