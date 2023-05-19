Peabody native enjoyed travel and mahjong

MELROSE — Julia M. (Conchado) Lessard, 92, of Melrose and formerly of Peabody, died Wednesday, May 3 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late George R “Smokey” Lessard.

Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Condamio and Jesusa “Jessie” (Gonzales) Conchado. She was raised and educated in Peabody and was a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1948.

Julia worked in the Peabody School System as a cafeteria worker for many years until moving to Ft. Worth, Texas in 1981. She worked in the medical field as a clerk and transcriber of medical records for many years before retiring.

Julia was a Girl Scout leader for many years, a member of the Red Hat Society and upon her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and playing mahjong. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Julia is survived by her four daughters: Brenda A Lessard of North Reading, Donna M. Lessard of Melrose, Mary Ellen Lessard of Southlake, TX, and Robin Cain of Melrose; and her beloved six grandchildren: Christopher Elam, Craig Elam, Daniel Kaepplinger, Kathleen Kaepplinger, Jennifer Cain and Amanda Cain.