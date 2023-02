AUBREY ROCHA, a sophomore on the swimming/diving team is the featured pioneer.Rocha was recently voted the 2022-23 Cape Ann League Diver of the Year. She scored a 167.9 in her first meet and a 207.45 in her last meet. Rocha qualified for sectionals and placed first at every dual meet this season for the Pioneers. Rocha went on to win the league championship where she received her CAL Diver of the Year award.