JUST BEFORE the start of the New Year, the fourth-grade classes at the town’s three elementary schools – Batchelder, Hood and Little – battled wind, rain and cold weather to take their first class photo together while proudly wearing their matching Class of 2031 t-shirts. Their t-shirts may be oversized now but they will eventually grow into them by graduation. (Courtesy Photo)
