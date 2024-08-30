WAKEFIELD — Today marks the last day of scrimmages for the fall sports teams at Wakefield High.

The field hockey team will traveled to Malden Catholic this morning.

The Girls’ soccer team hosts St. Mary’s tonight, 5 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School.

The football team hosts North Reading tonight, 5 p.m. at Landrigan Field.

Most sports will begin their regular seasons next week.

Wakefield has yet to announce the new athletic director for WMHS. Former director of athletics, health and wellness, Brendan Kent, stepped down at the beginning of the month.