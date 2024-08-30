THE MELROSE Women’s Softball league crowned its Season Champ after a full day of playoff games on Saturday, August 24 at the Melrose Common. The “Blue Team,” Melrose Glass, prevailed over J.J. Grimsby (“Green”) by a score of 8-4 in the finals to earn the trophy, coming off a Hail Mary, bottom of 7th centerfield catch by Blue’s Heidi Stevenson and winning pitching efforts from Jaclyn Albanese and Deanna Wolf. Melrose Glass outscored opponents 19-8 and had prevailed earlier in the day over The T Stop (6-0) and Morgan Jewelers (5-4). Other generous sponsors included Blue Bell Cleaners and Bobby C’s. This women’s league plays in Melrose each summer twice a week from June-August, and culminates in a playoff and celebratory banquet. (courtesy photo)