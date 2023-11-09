LAWRENCE—After a season that started in late August, the Melrose Band brought their best to NESBA Finals on Sunday at Lawrence Memorial Stadium, placing 2nd overall in their division and earning another Gold Medal with a score of 90.8!

Competition this year included bands from Oliver Ames, North Reading, Salem, Methuen, and Everett. Melrose shined with their show Distant Horizons, which showcased the strengths of the band with talented soloists, dynamic music, technical marching, and creative color guard visuals. Drum Major Ava Wenzel mysteriously called the band to attention from a hidden spot on the field, as she joined the cloaked color guard to start the show’s journey, and then landed on the podium in dramatic fashion to conduct the rest of the show.

“Ava’s leadership this season has been inspiring,” shared Band Director Matt Repucci. “From the day she first took the microphone at mini-camp in May, she elevated our student leadership to new heights and simply never looked back. Her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm were pivotal in the Band’s success and allowed us to push the boundaries of what we thought was possible.” Each year, the Melrose Band advances their competition program with creative ideas from students and expert guidance from staff. As the 2023 season comes to a close, the band is already sharing ideas and looking forward to 2024.

The Band would like to say thank you to the many parent volunteers who support throughout the season, especially the pit crew who travel with the band each Saturday, loading the equipment truck and supporting on and off the field. Also, a special thanks goes to Brad Hutchinson Real Estate for loaning their truck to the band each week. And finally, thanks to all the band fans for traveling to each show and sharing enthusiastic support every step of the way. It was a fantastic season.

The Melrose Band now shifts focus to Concert Band, with a winter concert coming up in December just before winter break. And don’t forget to support the Band at their Annual Christmas Tree Sale happening at Melrose High School on December 1 and 2.