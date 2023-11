*GRACE GENTILE

*SENIOR CAPTAIN

*GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

THIS WEEK’S Melrose High Athlete of the Week helped Melrose volleyball advance in first round of play with 21 service points & 13 digs in their 3-0 win over Scituate. Senior captain libero Grace Gentile has amassed 325 career digs & 426 serve receipts (& counting) as the team marches towards a potential state final. Congratulations to Grace and the entire MHS volleyball team in your playoff journey!