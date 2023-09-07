Season opens on Sept 13

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MALDEN—The Melrose High girls swim team looks to make a splash this fall when they kick off their 2023 campaign on September 13.

They have a team of returning seniors and a crop of fresh young faces that decorate the lineup this fall. Serving as senior captains are Emilia Rahilly and Amara Otaluka, who are joined by fellow seniors Mayah Derosena, Sophia Cantwell and Fatima Mourchid.

According to coach Laura McCormack, Melrose has brought energy and vigor to the pool, and that will only lend efforts this season as they strive for wins. “We have been practicing for 2 weeks so far and their enthusiasm for swimming is really showing,” reports the coach.

Some returning swimmers include athletes such as Nora Mounsif, Lillian Blenk and Tierra Pornkittichot. Lots of fine tuning goes on in the early season and finding the best strokes for each swimmer can boil down to a science. This year, relays will still be ironed out but McCormack predicts a strong 200 free relay team that this season will see added efforts from Marta Francis.

Other unique events include Emilia Rahilly, who will return in the 200 IM. “We expect to see great things from her” says the coach, who also points out that Fatima Mourchid will seeing time in the 500 distance event. “Fatima has volunteered for the 500 and we can’t wait to see what she does.”And Nora Munsif will see time in the butterfly. “Nora will be tackling the 100 fly and we know she will do it great justice.”

There is plenty of season ahead for swimmers to make their mark as they plunge into the season. They kick off Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Woburn and will open at home at Malden High School on Sept. 25 against Arlington. Until then, high energy and enthusiasm is setting the tone.

Notes McCormack, “The team is always great at bringing the excitement to the pool.”