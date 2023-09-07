THE FIVE-time league champ golf team is already off to a fast start. (file photo)

Winners of five straight Freedom titles

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—Don’t look now but action has already gotten underway for the Melrose High golf team who kicked off their season during the week of August 28, hosting mega-talented Winchester at Mt Hood.

Melrose fell to the Red and Black but are expected to tally up wins this fall, as they now continue their season this Thursday (post deadline) against Arlington and next Thursday on the road against Woburn.

Coach Rick McDermod is back after his team has secured at least 5 straight Freedom League titles. This year, they started the season against their toughest opponent but with the advantage of playing at home.

“We weren’t expected to beat Winchester but I do think we could have competed better against them,” he said.

Melrose has several returning players, including their sole captain, senior Roddy McGillicuddy, who returns in the #1 spot. This is a golfer who has worked hard since freshman year to get where he is. “I knew he’d be captain one day when he was a freshman,” says coach McDermod. “He’s put in the work, slowly moving up in the ranks. Now he’s our top shooter.”

Other talented returners include Noah Fay, Matthew Fuccione, Colin Fahey, Brendan Sestito, Jack Wright, Brendan Healy and Dylan Harrington, a lefty shooter who picked up a win over Winchester. And look for returners Tyler Muse, Aiden Ryan and Jack Ryan to be in the mix.

Miles Nzui and Tanner Kovak are new to the team and should bring great potential. “I see lots of promise in both,” says their coach.

This quick-moving season will also feature the Middlesex League Shoot Out on October 5 at Bear Hill.

This week (post deadline) they were slated to play Arlington (a team they beat last year) at Winchester Country Club. “It’s always a great opportunity for them to play at that course,” says the coach.

Often, home course advantage can factor in results and this year Melrose will host Burlington and travel to Wakefield. They are two teams Melrose will need to beat in order to repeat their status as league champion, something they’ve done consecutively for half a decade.

But until then they will have to beat Woburn, whom they travel to next Thursday for a 4:00 p.m. match against the Tanners.