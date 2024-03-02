MELROSE — The Melrose Middle School FLL team, the “Fire Frogs,” earned a second place overall finish at the Red Hawk Rumble, the Melrose qualifier event, as the team that was best at both their innovation project as well as their robot performance. The project was judged in a 30 minute session by fellow innovators from industry with deep experience in STEM along with a Melrose High School robotics team member. That, combined with their 5th place in the overall robot competition, allowed them to secure the 2nd Place Champion’s Award.

The Fire Frogs team members include Lucy Petrovick, Ella Steltz, Emaline Deering, Cora Mapston, Tristan Greenhagen, and Jackson Thies. Because they succeeded at the qualifying event, they qualified for the FLL State Championships. Here they placed 17th out of 48 teams and set a new personal record match score of 315 points, out of 550 maximum points.

Also from Melrose Middle School are the RoBros, who finished in 10th place in the robot competition and 3rd Place in the Innovation Project.

First Lego League is an international organization that inspires young students in STEM. FLL teams compete to complete alego-based set of missions in 2 and a half minutes. The competition also includes an innovation project, which allows students to pick a challenge and then design and execute a solution for that challenge. The teams present their projects to a panel of judges.