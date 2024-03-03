MELROSE — The Melrose Family Room (MFR), a gathering place for parents, caregivers and young children will celebrate its 35th year of serving families on Saturday, March 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 21 East Foster St. in Melrose. Former and current members as well as the community at large are invited to attend. The adult-only event is also a fundraiser for the MFR. Tickets are $20 which includes food and beverages and will support MFR scholarships and improvements to the physical space.

Numerous local businesses have generously donated auction items, as well as food and beverages for the event. Some of the many auction items include a Bruins signed jersey and puck, suite with 4 tickets to Ringling Bros. Circus, pizza for a year, family photography session, Pat’s Peak Lift Tickets and a “Taste of Melrose” gift card package. Attendance at the event is not required to participate in the online auction. To purchase tickets or to access the online auction, visit melrosefamilyroom.org and click on Events.